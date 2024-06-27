Bulls name new Currie Cup head coach, assistants

Among the new coach's assistants is former Cheetahs and Zimbabwe flyhalf Kennedy Tsimba.

Phiwe Nomlomo will be in charge of the Bulls in the Currie Cup, Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Bulls have a new Currie Cup head coach.

Phiwe Nomlomo will take charge of the Currie Cup team this season, with his assistants being former Bulls and Springbok prop Werner Kruger, former Cheetahs No 10 Kennedy Tsimba and former Pukke coach Jean Tiedt.

Nomlomo, who previously worked at the Sharks and has also been involved with SA Rugby’s junior structures, said: “This is more than just an honour; it is carrying the trust of the entire organisation to lead our side in a competition we value and respect because of the influence it has on rugby in our country.

“It is also another opportunity to compete and showcase the talent we have within our ranks.

“Our loyal faithful will have the opportunity to see our new recruits in action as rugby enters its traditional winter season. It will be good to play in some of the areas that we don’t visit on a regular basis.”

Kennedy Tsimba in his playing days with the Cheetahs. Picture: Duif du Toit\Gallo Images

Quick turnaround

The 2024 season of the Currie Cup gets under way in just over a week’s time. Nomlomo said there was no time to waste following the Bulls’ recent good run in the United Rugby Championship where they lost in the final, to Glasgow Warriors, last weekend.

“We have a quick turnaround from the URC to the Currie Cup which is a unique kind of pressure for us, one that we enjoy because it means that the franchise is excelling in all competitions,” said Nomlomo.

“We now need to make sure that everyone in the squad is aligned on what our brand identity is going to be for this campaign and make minor tweaks ahead of the start in a week’s time.

“We have players who are keen to get on the field, rugby coaches who want to see them do well and a support base who wish to see their club go all the way. This is a wonderful recipe for an exciting season ahead.”

Nomlomo joined the Bulls as an assistant coach with a focus on the skills hub last year. Previously, he was with Durban outfit, the Sharks, with other prominent stints with the 2019 SA Schools A side, Border Craven Week squad and his former school’s first team (Selborne College) between 2018 and 2019. He was also the head of the EP Kings academy in 2016.