Bulls captain Ruan Nortje extends Loftus stay until 2027

The leader of the pack in Pretoria is keen to still win a big trophy with the Bulls, but he also has his eyes on the Boks.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje has joined several of his team-mates by signing on for an additional three years with the Pretoria-based rugby union.

The tall lock forward will continue to play for the Bulls until 2027, with the likes of David Kriel, Elrigh Louw, Nizaam Carr, Ruan Vermaak, Johan Grobbelaar and Embrose Papier among others, who also recently all signed new deals.

Nortje said on Wednesday that Loftus Versfeld and the Bulls franchise had given him purpose as he looked to the exciting years ahead.

Exciting times at Bulls

“The decision was easy for me. I still feel as though I have a purpose at the club and I am happy to be a part of such an awesome group of players and seasoned coaching staff,” said Nortje.

“My biggest highlight will always be playing in front of a packed Loftus. It has always been a special place for me and the crowd has always been a big motivation whenever we run out. It is exciting to think that I get to experience that over the next couple of seasons still.”

“It is equally exciting to also run along this group that we have, as a squad that has been together for a little while now, we get to continue with that. We have the opportunity to build continuity and depth within the squad and that can only do us well in being competitive across the board.”

Bok hopes

Looking ahead, Nortje is keen to run out for the Springboks again and he hopes that by playing for the United Rugby Championship runners-up this season, he will be able to achieve his goal.

“I am so excited for the few years ahead, as mentioned earlier, the Bulls have given me purpose and I will always strive to help the club do well.

“Every player hopes to represent their country and I will always have the ambition of playing more Tests for the Springboks and at a World Cup.”