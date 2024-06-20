Bulls can welcome a new era with URC title, says Vermaak

A long list of Bulls players are committed to the franchise for another few seasons.

Ruan Vermaak and his teammates have stated their goal of winning trophies with the Bulls. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final presents the Bulls with an opportunity to usher in their ‘Project 2027’ era with a trophy.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Pretoria-based side have secured core players through long-term deals.

Many of these players committed to the Bulls because the franchise’s director of rugby, Jake White, has a deal that runs until 2027.

This allows the Bulls to reap the rewards of the work they have put into player development and to have these players at the franchise when they peak in their careers and perhaps win trophies along the way.

Players with deals running through to 2027 include Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom, Mpilo Gumede, Marco van Staden, Canan Moodie, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Johan Grobbelaar, among others.

Starting a new era

This group will anchor the franchise in the seasons to come, and on Saturday they have a chance to make a statement in the URC final against Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off at 6 pm).

Lock Ruan Vermaak, who also recently signed a deal until 2027, noted that this weekend’s URC final could be a launchpad for the coming seasons.

“It’s an awesome opportunity we have to start these next three to four years at the union (on a positive note),” Vermaak said.

“We can take a lot of confidence from the final, whatever the result might be this weekend. Being in this position and playing in a final is something we can carry forward for the next couple of seasons.

“It will be great and a privilege if we can go all the way this weekend and take confidence into the next seasons. We will know that we are good enough and can play at this level.”

The Bulls will be participating in their second URC final in three seasons, and the occasion on Saturday is expected to be massive, with Loftus likely to be sold out.

Counting on White’s experience

With the pressure of playing in the final at a high, the Bulls players will look to their mentor, White, to steer them to success against the Warriors.

“As a team, we back the coaches 100%. Without them, it would be impossible for us to be where we are today,” Vermaak said.

“For games like this, having a coach like Jake, who has been in finals and knows what pressure is all about and what’s needed for games like this, is invaluable.

“For many of us, it’s our first time, and we are still young in that regard, so we’ll follow coach Jake’s guidance and instructions.”