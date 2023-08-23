Bulls newcomers to get a run against Namibia in Windhoek

One of the recently signed players who'll be in action this weekend is fullback Sergeal Petersen.

Sergeal Petersen will wear Bulls blue for the first time this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulls will take on the Namibian Welwitschias in Windhoek in preparation for the new season, while their hosts are also in the final stages of their preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The 25-man Bulls squad will be led by Reinhardt Ludwig with exciting debuts on the cards for new recruits.

Deon Slabbert, Mpilo Gumede, Jaco van der Walt and Sergeal Petersen will all run out for the Bulls for the first time since arriving at Loftus in the off-season.

Return of Jacobs

The outing will also be a welcome return to action for wing Stravino Jacobs who has recovered from his season-ending injury suffered earlier in the year.

Director of Rugby Jake White has assembled a front row that features Dylan Smith (loosehead), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (hooker) and Robert Hunt (tighthead) with a lock combination of Slabbert and Ludwig while the back-row will be made up of WJ Steenkamp (blindside), Mihlali Mosi (openside) with Gumede at eight.

Zak Burger pairs up with former Scotland No 10 Van der Walt at halfback with Jacobs (left wing) and Sibongile Novuka (right wing) flanking the centre combination of Chris Barend Smit and Cornal Hendricks. Petersen starts at fullback.

The clash will take place on Saturday at the WHS Vegkop Stadium in Windhoek with kick-off at 7pm.

Bulls: Sergeal Petersen, Sibongile Novuka, Cornal Hendricks, Chris Smit, Stravino Jacobs, Jaco van der Walt, Zak Burger, Mpilo Gumede, Mihlali Mosi, WJ Steenkamp, Reinhardt Ludwig (capt), Deon Slabbert, Robert Hunt, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Dylan Smith. Bench: Jacques van Rooyen, Tiaan Lange, Simphiwe Matanzima, Ruan Venter, Phumzile Maqondwana, Bernard van der Linde, Cameron Hanekom, Juan Mostert, Eugene Hare, Kabelo Mokoena