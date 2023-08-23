SA Rugby pay tribute to former Bok skipper Theuns Stofberg

Theuns Stofberg during the opening ceremony of the Springbok Experience museum in Cape Town in 2013. Picture: Carl Fourie / Gallo Images

SA Rugby on Wednesday paid tribute to former Springbok captain Theuns Stofberg, who passed away following a car crash in the Cape late on Monday.

Stofberg, 68, captained the Boks in four of his 21 Tests between 1976 and 1984.

He passed away on Wednesday morning following the accident outside Stellenbosch.

Stofberg won the Currie Cup in the colours of three different teams – the Cheetahs (1976), Bulls (1979, ‘80) and Western Province (1982, ‘83) – a distinction he held alone until current Springbok eighthman Duane Vermeulen equalled the feat.

‘Humble and hard-working’

“To say Theuns Stofberg made an immense mark on South African rugby in a difficult time in the history of our game, would be somewhat of an understatement,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“He made his Test debut against the All Blacks in 1976, only a year after playing for the SA U21s, and played in all four Tests in the series victory over the British and Irish Lions in 1980.

“In 1981, Theuns was a member of the Bok squad that toured New Zealand in very challenging circumstances, and he concluded his Test career at the age of 29 by captaining the Boks against England in the two Tests in South Africa in 1984.

“Lifting the Currie Cup only once is a highlight in the career of many, but Theuns did so five times with three different provinces, which is an amazing feat. He was a humble and hard-working rugby player who excelled at flanker and lock, representing the Boks in both positions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Martie, their four children, Elni, Theunis, Johan and Anzél and their spouses, their grand-children, other family and friends in this time of grief.”

Former Western Province and Bok flank Rob Louw also paid tribute to his former team-mate, calling Stofberg “the greatest 7 flank of the 80s.”

Theuns Stofberg arguably💔 the greatest 7 flank of the 80s ,and Springbok Capt .Has passed on after his horrific accident RIP My pel 🙏🙏 condolences to Ansie and family 💔💔 — Rob Louw (@roblouw6) August 23, 2023

Provincial matches

Apart from his 21 Tests, Stofberg played in a further eight midweek matches for the Boks, as well as 117 provincial matches in the colours of the Cheetahs (41), Bulls (33) and Western Province (43) from 1976 to 1985. He also played for the SA U21s, the Gazelles, the SA XV and Barbarians teams and scored an amazing 64 tries in his 179 first-class appearances.

Stofberg is the second former national player who has passed away this week after former SARU prop Nazeem Toefy died on Sunday following a long illness.

Griffons rugby coach Oersond Gorgonzola, 61, also passed away on Tuesday.