Foster names All Blacks team for Boks match at Twickenham

Both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga will be in action for the men from New Zealand.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has picked what looks to be close to his first-choice team for the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against the Springboks at Twickenham in London on Friday.

It will be the teams’ final warm-up ahead of the start of the tournament on 8 September.

Boks’ Kolisi

The Springboks go into the game on the back of a big win against Wales in Cardiff last weekend and their team shows several changes from that match.

Siya Kolisi will play in just his second match back since suffering a serious knee injury in April that put his World Cup participation in doubt.

The surprise Springbok pick for the match is that of young wing Canan Moodie, who will play at outside centre on Friday. He will go up against Rieko Ioane of the All Blacks.

Foster has stuck with his policy of playing both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo’unga in the same starting XV, with the former at fullback and the latter at No 10.

The teams faced off earlier this year in the Rugby Championship in Auckland with the All Blacks winning 35-20.

The match at Twickenham kicks off at 7.30pm.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown