Bulls rest several top stars for Scarlets clash

The Bulls have so far won three out of three and are looking for a fourth straight win in this season's competition.

Henry Immelman will make a rare Bulls start in the URC, against Scarlets this Friday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White has opted to rest a few of his big-name players for the team’s United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night (8.35pm).

The likes of Gerhard Steenekamp, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, David Kriel and Willie le Roux aren’t even in the matchday-23, while Embrose Papier and Johan Grobbelaar will play off the bench.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of three straight wins in the competition, one of only three sides who are unbeaten so far in the 2024/25 season.

Selections

There are recalls to the starting team for Jan-Hendrik Wessels at loosehead prop, Akker van der Merwe at hooker, who will also captain the side, as well as Nama Xaba, Cobus Wiese and Cameron Hanekom.

At the back Zac Burger will start at scrumhalf while Harold Vorster joins Canan Moodie in the midfield. Henry Immelman will run out at fullback, in place of Le Roux.

On the bench, there are also several new faces such as Dylan Smith, JF van Heerden, Mpilo Gumede and Chris Barend Smit.

The Scarlets have won just one of their four matches so far, 25-19 against Cardiff Rugby last weekend, and are 10th in the standings.

The Bulls beat Ospreys 29-19 last Saturday.

Kurt-Lee Arendse said playing for the second week in a row in Wales, this time in Swansea, made things a little easier for the Bulls this week.

“It does make it easier,” said Arendse. “We’re now used to the training facility, we at least get there quickly.

“But, Scarlets have been playing well, and will want to prove a point.”

Bulls: Henry Immelman, Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Boeta Chamberlain, Zak Burger, Cameron Hanekom, Reinhard Ludwig, Nama Xaba, Cobus Wiese, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe (capt), Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, JF van Heerden, Mpilo Gumede, Embrose Papier, Chris Barend Smit, Stedman Gans