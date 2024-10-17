Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

17 Oct 2024

02:20 pm

Etzebeth leads Bok-laden Sharks team against Glasgow Warriors

It is a power-packed Sharks side that will be led by Bok enforcer Eben Etzebeth.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth will lead the Sharks on Saturday against Glasgow, Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks boss John Plumtree has picked 12 Springboks in his starting team, and a further four on his bench, for the team’s United Rugby Championship match against defending champions, the Glasgow Warriors, in Durban on Saturday (3.45pm).

Eben Etzebeth will captain a side that now includes Springbok stars Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Aphelele Fassi in the starting XV.

It will be the first time that the Hendrikse brothers, Jaden and Jordan, team up as the halfback pairing, with Siya Masuku demoted to the bench for this weekend’s match.

Glasgow challenge

The Sharks have won just one match out of three so far this season and go into this match on the back of a 38-10 hiding by Benetton in Italy last weekend.

The three starters in the Sharks side who are not Test internationals are lock Emile van Heerden, flank Emmanuel Tshituka and wing Eduan Keyter.

Several players were, however, not considered for selection due to injury including Rthan Hooker, Francois Venter and Vincent Tshituka, who captained the side in their three European matches.

Glasgow, who are coached by former Bok assistant and Cheetahs boss Franco Smith, won the URC trophy last season when they beat the Bulls in the grand final at Loftus. They are currently second on the log, with three wins from four matches.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Eduan Keyter, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthelezi, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth (capt), Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer, Jason Jenkins, James Venter, Grant Williams, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius

Read more on these topics

Sharks rugby team United Rugby Championship

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘We have to wake up at 1am to get water’ – Life grinds to a halt in Westbury amid outages
News ‘Who is supposed to take care of her?’: Pule Mabe asks why its a crime to give wife money
Politics Gayton McKenzie says street names shouldn’t be changed to hurt whites
Politics Busisiwe Mkhwebane could’ve used EFF as ‘halfway station’ – analyst
Crime Former MP among seven arrested for alleged corruption

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES