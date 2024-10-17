‘We’re at the stage where we must now perform,’ says Lions’ Jaque Fourie

The team from Joburg have made a promising start to the new URC season with three wins out of three.

The years of building are over. The Lions are now only interested in maturing and growing … and if all goes well, challenging for the United Rugby Championship title.

Already this season we have heard the coaching staff and players say the are targeting a top four finish, not top eight or top 10, and they’ve also been heard using terms like “when we beat” rather than “if we beat” this team or that team.

There’s certainly been a change in attitude and mindset and this week assistant coach Jaque Fourie stated it was heartening to see so many young leaders come to the fore for the Lions. And that the time had come for the Joburg-based team to perform at the level expected of a team playing in the URC.

Players sticking up their hands

“We have a young team, with young players, but we’ve been playing together for a few seasons now, three years, with the players settled and the management well set and it’s come to the stage where we must now perform,” said a determined Fourie, who played for the Lions at the start of his career.

“We have leaders now in the team who are sticking up their hands, saying ‘give me the ball, I’ll make a difference’.”

The Lions have started the 2024/25 season with home wins against Ulster and Edinburgh and a win on tour against the Dragons last weekend. In a tight game, the Joburg side edged the Welshman 23-19 to get their European tour off to the perfect start.

Fourie called the win in Newport last weekend “very important.”

“That’s the kind of game that a few years back we would have lost,” said the defence specialist.

“To win that game was very important for us, it’s nice because it sets the tone for the whole tour.”

Zebre clash

The Lions are now up against Zebre in Parma this weekend in what could be a tricky match in what are expected to be wet and windy conditions. The Joburgers then complete their first tour of the season with a match against Leinster in Ireland next week.

The coaching team led by Ivan van Rooyen will have a few big selection decisions to make this week, with the call at flyhalf especially key in what could turn into a forwards dominated match with a lot of kicking.

Regular scrumhalf Nico Steyn started at flyhalf last weekend and performed well, but it will be interesting to see if he again wears the No 10 jersey this weekend, or whether the versatile Sanele Nohamba, who played off the bench last week, returns to flyhalf.

Unfortunately for the Lions, Kade Wolhuter, a specialist flyhalf, is not on tour after he picked up an injury in the match before the European trip.