Bulls ring the changes for Benetton match: Goosen out, Smith in

Sports Reporter

Veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis will make a rare start for the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship match against Benetton in Treviso, Italy on Friday evening. Kick-off is 6.30pm.

The inclusion in the starting team of the well-travelled and experienced hooker is just one of several change to the Bulls side that came unstuck in Limerick against Munster last weekend.

The Bulls also went down to Glasgow Warriors the week before and are now under pressure to avoid losing three in a row in this season’s competition.

The other big change is at flyhalf where Chris Smith replaces Johan Goosen, with Morne Steyn fulfilling the back-up role on the bench.

Goosen is expected to join the Springbok squad in Stellenbosch later next week, ahead of the national team’s November tour of Europe where the Boks will play three Tests.

There are also changes at centre, wing, loose-forward, lock and in the front row.

Bulls

Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Wandisile Simelane, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Janko Swanepoel, Francois Klopper, Bismarck du Plessis, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, WJ Steenkamp, Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Stravino Jacobs