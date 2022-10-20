Sharks to start with 8 Boks in URC match against Ulster

Sports Reporter

Eight Springboks will run out for the Sharks when they tackle Ulster in a United Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday.

While prop Thomas du Toit will lead the side, the Sharks team also includes Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi.

Jaden Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, and Aphelele Fassi are the Boks in the backline, while Werner Kok is a former Sevens player.

Coach Sean Eevritt has also named a strong bench, which includes Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Carlu Sadie and Nthuthuko Mchunu.

The Sharks are coming off a 40-12 win against Glasgow, where Etzebeth, in his first match for the Sharks, won the man of the match award.

Sharks

Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Marnus Potgieter, Ben Tapuai, Makazole Mapimpi, Boeta Chamberlain, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthulezi, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Hyron Andrews, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Reniel Hugo, James Venter, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Anthony Volmink