Revenge deferred: Costly errors sink Bulls against Saints

The Bulls dominated possession and territory but knock-ons, obstructions and inability to finish cost them the game against Northampton Saints.

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen knocks on the ball during the Champions Cup match between Bulls and Northampton Saints. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls dominated possession and territory in their Champions Cup pool match against Northampton Saints on Saturday, but costly errors led to their downfall as they fell 30–21 to the English side.

Playing at home after losing 27–5 to Saracens last weekend, the Bulls had wanted to bounce back against Saints, especially as the same side kicked the Bulls out of the tournament last season, with the Bulls having lost 59–22 in the quarter-finals at Flanklin’s Gardens in England in April.

But it was not to be despite the cheering from 13,000 fans at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls were guilty of knock-ons and obstructions, and they failed to finish from advantageous positions, leaving them chasing a more disciplined Saints side from start to finish.

Bulls to learn ‘a lot of lessons’

Bulls flanker Cameron Hanekom earned the Man of the Match award for his two tries and excellent carries.

“It was not the best game. We are disappointed to lose at home. The fans came out and they were brilliant,” he said after the game.

“There are a lot of lessons to be learned and hopefully we can come back next week and play better as a team.”

For his part, Bulls captain Elrigh Louw credited Saints as a “great side” and congratulated them on the win.

“They had quality of ball in hand, quality on the ground, quality on the fence. We left a few opportunities on the field so we are disappointed in that but kudos to them for the win,” said Louw.

Bulls play catch-up from the start

The Bulls dominated possession and territory in the first half but failed to capitalise on this. They were penalised for two obstructions that cost them dearly, including a disallowed try.

After a quiet period, it was Saints substitute fullback George Hendy who opened the scoring with a try after 32 minutes.

The Bulls countered quickly with Marcell Coetzee breaking through a tackle and fending off another to score a try after 34 minutes. Johan Goosen converted to make it 7–5.

But just as the siren sounded for half-time, Saints number 8 Juarno Augustus darted through for a try. Fin Smith converted to make it 12–7 at the break.

The Bulls looked to get back on the scoreboard in the second half when Goosen chipped the ball over for Canan Moodie or Willie le Roux to dot down for a try. But one or both of the players knocked the ball on.

Smith kicked over a penalty for Saints before Tommy Freeman scored a try, which was converted. The score was 22–7 going into the final quarter. The leading side had only 34% possession and 29% territory at this point.

But Cameron Hanekom darted through twice to score tries for the Bulls, both converted by Goosen, in the final quarter. This gave the home side hope as the score was 22–21 with 10 minutes to play.

But hearts were broken when Smith kicked over another penalty and Freeman scored his second try on the sideline. This was not converted.

The Bulls are now bottom of the pool with a -31 point difference.

They will play against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship next week before travelling to France to face Castres Olympique on 11 January.