International stars propel Leicester to thumping victory over Sharks

A man of the match performance by Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard and tries by other internationals saw Leicester Tigers smash the Sharks 56–71.

Tonga star Solomone Kata of Leicester Tigers fends off the challenge from Jeandre Labuschagne of Sharks, as he breaks free to run in to score his team’s fourth try, during the Champions Cup match. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Leicester Tigers ran rampant against the Sharks in front of a sold-out Welford Road Stadium, running in eight tries to thump the visitors 56–17 in their Champions Cup pool match on Saturday night.

The Sharks were looking to win their fifth game in a row after scoring five tries during their 39–21 victory against Exeter Chiefs in their first pool match.

However, the South Africans were completely outplayed by Leicester and especially the English side’s international players.

Pollard scores 17 points against the Sharks

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard earned man of the match for his try and six successful conversions for Leicester.

Also, Argentinian star Julian Montoya dotted down two tries and Tonga speedster Solomone Kata ran in one try and broke through tackles all evening.

Leicester were excellent in attack but also brilliant in defence, making important tackles and winning multiple turnovers at the breakdown.

“We are happy with a win, it is a great result for us but there is always stuff we can do better,” Pollard said after the game.

“There were times we executed our plans well and at times we got a bit loose. Credit to the Sharks, they are a tough team.”

Tries galore at Welford Road

Flyhalf Siya Masuku put the Sharks ahead through a penalty in the fourth minute.

Leicester quickly responded, powering a maul over the line. Argentinian star Julian Montoya dotted down and South African flyhalf Pollard converted from a tight angle to make it 7–3 after 10 minutes.

The Sharks responded 10 minutes later with number 8 Emmanuel Tshituka powering over for a try, converted by Masuku, to restore their three-point lead.

But Leicester formed another maul from a lineout near the try line for Montoya to dart through a gap and score his second try. It was déjà vu as Pollard converted his second kick from a tight angle to make the score 14–10 to Leicester after 26 minutes.

Ollie Hassell-Collins pounced on a poor pass by Eduan Keyter to score another try for Leicester and once again Pollard converted from a tight angle. 21–10 after 29 minutes.

Tonga speedster Solomone Kata scored Leicester’s fourth try after a break and a hand-off in the 35th minute. Pollard was on point, again, making it 28–10.

Pollard scored his own try in the 40th minute. He converted it to make it 35–10 at the break.

Leicester scrumhalf Jack van Poorvliet scored a try, converted again by Pollard, early in the second half.

The Sharks had to wait for the 61st minute to put points on the scoreboard again. Ethan Hooker found a gap to dot down a try and Masuku converted to make the score 42–17 early in the final quarter.

Leicester saw Charlie Clare dott down in the 72nd minute while Emeka Ilione scored another after the siren.

The Sharks will next play two United Rugby Championship (URC) matches: the Bulls at Kings Park Stadium next Saturday and the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium the Saturday afterwards.