Bulls secure services of Jake White until 2027

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, has committed for a long-term stay at Loftus Versfeld with a contract extension that will see him at the helm of the side until 2027.

The 58-year-old 2007 World Cup-winning coach joined the Bulls in 2020 where he took them to two back-to-back Currie Cup titles as well as the Super Rugby Unlocked crown before steering the side into the inaugural United Rugby Championship competition, with the side from Tshwane reaching the final of the cross-hemisphere tournament.

COACH JAKE IS HERE TO STAY ????



Jake White has committed to the Vodacom Bulls for the next 5 years ???? ???? #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/ehFqD5Wc91— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 16, 2022

White has now extended his stay in Tshwane for the next five years after penning a contract extension that will see him lead the side until 2027 where the side will be participating in the URC, Champions Cup and the Currie Cup.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, has committed to remain with the team until 2027,” confirmed Blue Bulls Company CEO, Edgar Rathbone on Friday.

“Jake has had an immeasurable influence at the Bulls since his arrival two years ago and continues to build a formidable side that is set to compete against the best in the globe. His records speak for themselves and with this long-term commitment, we can rest assured that he is committed to take the Bulls to greater heights over the next few years.”

‘Comfort and confidence’

White is also looking forward to continuing with the work he has started at the franchise.

“It gives me great joy to be able to commit for a long-term period to the Bulls. This gives me comfort and confidence in continuing to build a strong team that will compete and be counted among the best rugby sides in the world,” he said.

“I’m grateful to the Blue Bulls Company board, staff and players for their support and confidence in me. I look forward to continuing to work towards elevating the Bulls brand and adding more trophies to our cabinet over the next five years.”