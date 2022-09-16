Simelane in Bulls No 15 jersey as Nkosi, Mosi also set for debuts

Sports Reporter

A new season and a new-look side. That is what the Bulls have opted for ahead of their United Rugby Championship opener against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. Kick-off is 4pm.

It’s, however, not a completely new side picked by coach Jake White, but off-season signings Sbu Nkosi, Wandisile Simelane and Mihlali Mosi will all feature.

Mosi will pack down at No 8, while Simelane will run out at fullback, and Nkosi on the wing.

Former Springbok loose forward Marco van Staden will also make his much-anticipated return for the Bulls, making his first appearance in the URC alongside tighthead prop cover, Francois Klopper.

“We have had a great six weeks of pre-season training where we have worked on areas we felt we needed to improve on from last season. This has also been a great opportunity for our new recruits to acclimatise in their new environment,” said Bulls director of rugby, Jake White.

“A lot of hard work went into the past few weeks, and we are pleased with where we are ahead of the start of the season. We now have a tough encounter against a strong Lions team that will want to begin their season campaign on a positive note.

“Even though we expect a slow start, given that it is the first game of the season, we are looking forward to the lads giving their all to set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Bulls team

Wandisile Simelane, Cornal Hendricks, Lionel Mapoe, David Kriel, S’bu Nkosi, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier; Mihlali Mosi, Ruan Vermaak, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, Janko Swanepoel, Marco van Staden, Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Stedman Gans