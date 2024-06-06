Bulls to adopt Test-like approach in URC knockouts, says Chris Smith

'Knockout rugby is a different beast. We are fully focused on the quarter-final this weekend against Benetton.'

Chris Smith says the Bulls will look at their United Rugby Championship last eight game with Benetton like a Test match. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images.

Flyhalf Chris Smith says the Bulls will have to adopt a Test rugby-like approach when they take on the Italian side Benetton on Saturday in a United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Loftus Versfeld (3:30pm).

The Bulls had an excellent regular season, finishing in second place on the URC points table and now, with the campaign in the playoff stage, their charge for a maiden URC title will take shape when they face Benetton, a side that defeated them in the final of the Rainbow Cup in 2021.

‘Knockout rugby is a different beast’

Although the Bulls managed to secure a comprehensive 56-35 win over Benetton in May in the penultimate game of the regular season, Smith knows Saturday’s game will be a different ball game as it is knockout rugby.

“The quarter-final is a different beast. Knockout rugby is a different beast. We are fully focused on the quarter-final this weekend against Benetton,” said Smith.

“It’s going to be an extremely tough game against a Benetton side that’s stacked with Italian internationals, and Italian rugby is on the rise.

“We have had a good run in the URC, making the final in the first one and losing to the Stormers in the quarter-final of the second one. Hopefully, we have learned from these past experiences. It has been a good season up until now; we are fortunate to have finished second overall on the log,” he said.

The side from Pretoria are the best attacking team in the URC, and their attacking desires have often left their defense exposed.

‘No time to be fancy’

With the Bulls having put on disappointing displays in the second half of games in recent weeks, Smith noted the need to arrest those implosions in the playoffs. The former Pumas man said the Bulls will have to adopt a Test rugby-like approach in the knockout stages and be less enterprising.

“Come quarter-final time, there’s no time to be fancy,” Smith said.

“It’s playing that Test match rugby, playing in the right parts of the field. Luckily, we experienced that collapse against Benetton two weeks ago. I’d like to think we have learned from it; hopefully, we can control that last 30 minutes a lot better,” he said.

‘We want to get better’

The Bulls squad have bought into the goal of going all the way in the URC this season and have worked towards that goal. Smith said their growth as a group will come in handy in the knockout phase of the competition.

“We have grown as a side, guys are more experienced, our squad has been together for three seasons, and we are gelling together. We have found our style of play and how we want to play. We are trying to take it day by day and get better,” Smith said.