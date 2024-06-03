White calls on Bulls fans to ‘paint Loftus blue’ for URC quarter-final

While the Bulls have made it clear they are desperate to win the United Rugby Championship trophy this season, director of rugby Jake White says it is crucial that “everybody should maintain a calm head” and take things one game at a time.

The Bulls secured second place on the URC points table at the weekend and will play at home at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday against Italian side Benetton in the quarter-finals.

Should the Bulls win, they will face either Leinster or Ulster in the semi-finals, also at Loftus Versfeld.

Then it will depend on who advances from the other side of the draw where the Glasgow Warriors host the Stormers and Munster entertain Ospreys, also on Saturday in their quarter-finals.

‘Wonderful opportunity’

“It is easy to get carried away and start thinking too far ahead because we have every bit of ambition to go all the way,” said White on Monday.

“We are always competing to win and so this is a wonderful opportunity for our supporters to turn up for this game and paint Loftus blue on the weekend because this is a stubborn Italian side with international caps from front to back, so they will not be an easy challenge and that is why we need that sixteenth player in the stands for 80 minutes.”

The Bulls finished the URC regular 18-game season with 13 wins and 66 points, while Benetton had 11 wins for 54 points.

“We are also fortunate to have a great kick-off time which is good for the whole family with no school games around, so I am calling on all our local schools, clubs, and communities to get to Loftus this weekend. This is our quarterfinal!”

The match kicks off at 2.30pm.

Exciting times

The Bulls and Benetton met in the regular season just a few weeks ago, at Loftus, with White’s team triumphing 56-35.

On that day, the Bulls ran in nine tries, but conceded five, with White calling on his players to improve their defence ahead of the playoffs.

“That’s how you win competitions,” White said after the match.

“But you need to defend well too … defence wins championships. I am excited about the way we are playing. Can you imagine if we become the best defensive team in the competition in time … we’d be a very difficult team to beat.”