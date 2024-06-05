URC chief hopes Sharks’ Challenge Cup win sparks Euro interest in SA

'Hopefully the Sharks making it into the Champions Cup (by winning the Challenge Cup) will give it a bit more of a push.'

United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi hopes that the Sharks’ winning of the Challenge Cup trophy in London last month will spark the fans’ interest in the two major European cup competitions.

While South African rugby fans seem to have taken to the URC, now that they are no longer part of Super Rugby, interest in the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions hasn’t been as vigorous.

The two top Europe-based competition involve the best teams from the URC, English Premiership and France’s Top 14 playing against each other in pools and then knockout rounds. The Sharks won the second tier Challenge Cup trophy last month when they beat Gloucester in the final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

URC success

“We have noticed that South Africans have latched onto the URC ahead of the Champions Cup in terms of audience numbers and match day attendances, but that may be due to the success the country has already attained in the URC,” said Anayi this week.

“The Stormers’ win in the first year, where they beat fellow South African team the Bulls in the final, and then making the final again last year, where they lost to Munster, would have helped drive the interest and perhaps that success for SA teams transfers across from Super Rugby. I guess it is just a lot clearer.”

Anayi said South African rugby fans had to be “educated” about the Europe-based cup competitions and their significance.

“Our job, because I am also on the board of the EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) and the way it is set up, is that the three leagues co-own the Champions Cup as shareholders, is to make it sell because it is in our interests for it to do so.

Sharks to push interest

“Education is needed in South Africa on what the two competitions are. You never had that in Super Rugby (the commitment to two competitions).

“Hopefully the Sharks making it into the Champions Cup (by winning the Challenge Cup) will give it a bit more of a push.

“SA teams are becoming a lot more competitive in Europe, which is to be expected as they are getting used to it. It is new to them to play in three competitions, as they have the Currie Cup as well. There will become a greater awareness of EPCR in time.”

SA Rugby will become full shareholders in the EPCR next June.

“There is a pathway they are on and there is no reason to believe they won’t become full partners (by this time next year). They are effectively treated as full partners already,” said Anayi.