Bulls should never be underdogs against Stormers at Loftus

The Bulls have been tagged as the underdogs ahead of their North-South derby showdown with the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld (5.05 pm) on Saturday, but it is a label they should not be comfortable with or embrace.

It is not surprising though considering their 0-7 record against the Stormers in the competition.

But, with an expected sold-out crowd awaiting them at Loftus, the Bulls cannot go into the match with their tails between their legs; they need to be confident and even show some arrogance when they step onto the field. They are, after all, the leading South African team in the competition.

And, the Bulls’ historical success and reputation mean they should never, under any circumstances, be the underdogs when playing in Pretoria. With the sea of blue that will be in the stands and taking their heritage into account, the Bulls will hope to live up to their standing and show who is boss at Loftus.

Getting one over the Stormers

The Stormers hurdle is one the Bulls simply have to get over in their quest for a maiden URC title. And winning on Saturday will not only end the losing “curse” against the men from the Cape, it will also boost their confidence ahead of the rest of the competition and bolster their chances of going all the way.

The Stormers will be no pushovers though; they will embrace the occasion and the challenge and will take on the Bulls without any fear, as they always do in big games.

John Dobson’s side are eyeing a third South African URC Shield title with a win on Saturday, and that alone should be enough motivation for them … but a win will also strengthen the grip they have on their rivals from Pretoria.

Simply put, the Bulls have to want it more on Saturday; they will have to be driven by passion and be tactically in tune against a well-oiled Stormers side.

Another key aspect of the Bulls’ aspirations will be how they handle their emotions and the pressure situations. This is where their mental coach, Dr Henning Gericke, will be key.

It feels as if this is it for the Bulls … their best chance yet to beat the Stormers. Let’s see what they’ve got.