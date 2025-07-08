Confirmed: Serfontein joins Bulls on three year deal

The Bulls have also got lock Marvin Orie back for the upcoming season.

Springbok centre Jan Serfontein is back in South Africa after playing his rugby abroad for several years and will next feature for the Bulls.

The 32-year-old previously played for the Bulls between 2012 and 2017 before moving to Montpellier in France, for whom he featured over 140 times.

The former Grey College pupil played 35 Tests for the Springboks between 2013 and 2017. He also played for the Junior Boks team that won the 2012 Junior World Championship, the same tournament in which the midfielder was named World Junior Player of the Year.

Serfontein will play for the Bulls for the next three years. He’ll compete mostly with Harold Vorster and David Kriel for a starting position.

The midfielder is already training with the Bulls and could feature in the Currie Cup, before he turns his attention to the next season of the United Rugby Championship. The Bulls finished runners up for a third time in the URC just a few weeks ago.

Orie also back in blue

Meanwhile, another Springbok, lock Marvin Orie, has rejoined the Bulls on a short-term deal.

The 2023 World Cup winner returns from French side Perpignan and will be available to the Bulls for the upcoming season. He, too, will next feature in the Currie Cup.

Orie played for the Bulls between 2012 and 2016 before joining the Lions. He then featured for the Stormers before heading abroad.

The Bulls have also signed a few other players following the end of the last URC campaign, namely Springbok and Montpellier lock Nicholaas Janse van Rensburg and Stormers scrumhalf Paul de Wet. They, too, will be available for the new campaign.

On top of this, two-time World Cup winning flyhalf Handre Pollard, who started the Test against the Italians at Loftus last weekend, and who previously also played for the Bulls, is on his way back to Loftus after playing for Leicester in England for several years.