Bulls v Cheetahs in Currie Cup: Johannes keen for Pienaar test

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Rookie No 9 Keagan Johannes is eager to test himself against one of the best scrumhalves this country has produced, Ruan Pienaar, when the Bulls host the Cheetahs in a vital Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls will probably have to win the match to finish the round-robin stage of the competition in the top four and qualify for the semi-finals.

Steyn and Du Plessis

The match is likely to be the last for Bulls veteran and hero, 36-year-old Morne Steyn, before he hangs up his boots, while Bismarck du Plessis, who played most of his rugby in South Africa for the Sharks, is also retiring after this year’s competition.

If the Bulls win against the Cheetahs, they will play a semi-final away from Pretoria, while a loss will end Jake White’s team’s run in the competition.

The Cheetahs are second on the log, with another veteran, Pienaar, the driving force behind their charge in this year’s Currie Cup.

‘Express ourselves’

Johannes (23), who went to school in Pretoria at Garsfontein, said he was excited about going up against Pienaar (39).

“Ruan’s very wise and obviously, very experienced, but for a young guy you can’t shy away from the opportunity,” said Johannes this week, ahead of the match at 3pm Saturday.

“He was also young once, wanting to show what he can do … and for us younger guys there’s now a chance for us to also express ourselves, so why not me? I want to take the challenge to him.”

Johannes said Pienaar and former Bulls icon Fourie du Preez were two of the scrumhalves he looked up to when growing up.

“Ruan would be in that conversation. He has a great kicking boot, plays nine and 10, like I also played 9 and 10 at school at Garsfontein … and I have always looked up to him in some parts of my game. He’s a phenomenal player.

“Fourie as well … he worked with us recently (at the Bulls), so they’re two great guys to look up to.”

Johannes said the Bulls were pumped up to end their round robin phase of the Currie Cup on a high and qualify for the semi-finals.

“It’s a big game for us, as it has been for the past few weeks. Everyone is energised and know what’s at stake,” said Johannes. “We’re certainly putting everything in to get it done this weekend.”

Fixtures

Friday: Griqua v Pumas (3pm), Griffons v Lions (5pm)

Saturday: Bulls v Cheetahs (3pm), WP v Sharks (7pm)