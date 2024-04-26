Chris Smith in at 10 for Bulls’ crucial URC match against Ospreys

Among other changes, Canan Moodie is back on the wing, while Nizaam Carr comes into the loose-trio.

Bulls boss Jake White has decided to move Canan Moodie back to wing from centre for the United Rugby Championship match against the Ospreys at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (3pm).

Moodie has been employed in the centres in recent weeks, but shifts back to his more familiar position out wide for the match. Joining David Kriel in the centres this week is the experienced Harold Vorster.

The Bulls go into the match after losing to Munster last weekend which dented the team’s chances of pushing for a top four place in the final standings. White’s men now have to virtually win all their remaining games to stay in the top four for a place at home in the quarter-finals in a few weeks time.

Right now the Pretoria-based team are fourth with 46 points, with Benetton fifth on 42.

New flyhalf

Coming into the team in place of the banned Johan Goosen is Chris Smith, also an experienced operator, while Nizaam Carr, who’s been around a block or two, takes over the No 6 jersey this weekend and joins captain Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom in the back row.

The Bulls are still without the key trio of Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje and Marco van Staden, who are all on the injured list. Coetzee looks like he won’t play again this season, but there is hope in the Bulls camp that Nortje and Van Staden might return before the season ends.

Ospreys go into the game on the back of a stunning upset win against the Stormers and they find themselves seventh on the points table with 40 points.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw (capt), Nizaam Carr, Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Jannes Kirsten, Zak Burger, Jaco van der Walt, Devon Williams