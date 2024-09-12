Bulls’ White hails Bok lock Nortje: ‘A success story if you ever want to hear one’

One of the Bulls leaders has now also become a key man in Rassie Erasmus' Springbok set-up.

Bulls lock Ruan Nortje is set to play a big role for his team following his time with the Springboks this season. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has hailed the rise of lock Ruan Nortje, who has become a key member of Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok squad this season.

Injuries to the likes of Franco Mostert and RG Snyman, and the continued absence because of injury of Lood de Jager, opened the door for Nortje to return to the Bok set-up this season and he grabbed his chance with both hands.

After making his debut for the Boks in 2022 he never got a look-in until this season, but has now played against Australia and in two Tests against the All Blacks.

‘Incredibly disciplined’

White, who is busy preparing his team for the start of the new United Rugby Championship season, said Nortje was “a success story if you ever want to hear one.”

“He came from a small school, he wasn’t a provincial player as a junior, he basically came in as a late developer through university, and now he’s played the All Blacks and beaten them in a Test match,” said White, who also coached the Boks for four years between 2004 and 2007, the year he led the team to World Cup glory in France.

“He’s incredibly disciplined. He trains hard. He works hard and puts incredible amounts of detail in. I don’t think people are aware that he has his own laptop and analysis system so he works hours and hours behind the scenes on his game and lineouts, and that’s why I think he can contribute like he does into the Springbok set-up.”

White said he couldn’t wait for one of his team leaders to return to the Bulls set-up.

URC season

“I’m looking forward to him coming back as well because of all the experience he picked up with the Springboks,” said the Bulls boss. “He can only get better. He’s still young for a lock forward. I’m looking forward to seeing how he comes back and brings whatever he’s learned into the group.”

White added he was excited about the new season and hoped his would be able to strike the right balance between youth and experience over the coming months. The Bulls will also be hoping to go one better than last year when he lost to Glasgow Warriors in the final at Loftus Versfeld.

“It’s exciting times for the Bulls. In three URC campaigns we’ve now got – I think – nine Springboks in the squad and that will make us so much stronger because we can almost pick a Springbok in every position now which is a great place to be when you want to win this competition,” said White.

“We’ve played in two finals in three years, and then to get the new additions we have and having momentum going into the Currie Cup playoffs (this weekend) is obviously a nice position to be in. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can kick on from last season,” White said.

Besides Nortje, the Bulls’ other Bok representatives this season have been Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux.

The Bulls host the Sharks in the second Currie Cup semi-final this weekend.