Bok boss names strong Springbok squad to face Pumas in Argentina

The Boks lead the way in the Rugby Championship with 18 points, followed by the Pumas on 10 points.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has picked a strong squad for his team’s Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Santiago next weekend.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar returns to the 28-man squad as Erasmus has decided to leave seven players at home to prepare individually for the return match in Mbombela the following weekend. Malcolm Marx and Jan-Hendrik Wessels will be the other hooker options in Argentina.

Staying home

The seven players who will not travel to Argentina are Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Frans Malherbe (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (flyhalf), Damian de Allende (centre), Cheslin Kolbe (wing), and Willie le Roux (fullback).

All of them will be placed on a specialised training programme to keep them sharp with an eye on rejoining the group in Mpumalanga upon their return from Argentina.

The Springboks currently lead the Rugby Championship standings with 18 points with four victories in as many games, while Argentina are on 10 points, followed by New Zealand (seven) and Australia (four). This means South Africa only need three more log points from their two remaining matches to guarantee their first title since 2019.

‘Great test’

“We have been open about our policy to try to give as many players in our wider squad as possible a chance to play against the top teams in the world,” said Erasmus.

“We believe playing against Argentina in Santiago, where we are expecting a massive encounter in front of a hostile crowd, will serve as a great test for this group of players.

“The players we decided to rest have really done their bit this season and their bodies deserve a break, so we thought the best for them would be to enjoy a break and spend time with their families before joining us in Nelspruit.

“All of the players in the 28-man squad have been in the set-up this year and have proved their worth, so we are delighted to give them an opportunity to face Argentina on their home ground.

“This is a short tour, and we are confident that we have sufficient cover in all the positions within this group,” added Erasmus.

“Some players, such as Johan Grobbelaar, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, and Canan Moodie – to name a few – will benefit immensely from more game time at this level, while other players such as Aphelele Fassi and Ben-Jason Dixon for example grabbed their chances with both hands this season and we are excited to see them back in action.

“Argentina proved last week what a force they can be at home by defeating the Wallabies by 67-27 in Santa Fe, so we know how tough the match will be against them, and this is exactly what we want our players to experience as we continue to build the group for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.”

The squad will assemble in Stellenbosch on Wednesday afternoon to begin their preparations for the tour and will depart for Argentina on Saturday.

Springbok squad for Argentina tour:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje

Loose forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Jesse Kriel

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi

Utility back: Canan Moodie