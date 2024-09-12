‘Injured’ Andre Esterhuizen to play for Sharks in Currie Cup semi-final

The Bok centre returned from a lengthy suspension and then was said to be out of action because of an injured shoulder.

Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen has either made a miraculous recovery from shoulder surgery or he’s put off an operation until later, but either way the midfield bruiser will turn out for the Sharks in their Currie Cup semi-final against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Just two weeks ago, following Esterhuizen’s return from a lengthy ban for a dangerous tackle, he was left out of the Bok squad for the Rugby Championship matches against the All Blacks, with coach Rassie Erasmus stating he would be out for 12 weeks (three months) following surgery to correct a shoulder problem and possibly something else.

“Always when they’ve got to get surgery they fix two or three things all at once, things that have been bothering them,” Erasmus said in a press conference.

Set to take on Bulls

Esterhuizen though, who is back playing with the Sharks after a few years turning out for Harlequins in England, will wear the No 12 jersey against the Bulls on Saturday.

The 30-year-old wasn’t included in the Boks’ 28-man squad for their trip to Argentina this coming weekend for next Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against the Pumas.

Erasmus has only included two centres in the travelling group, namely Jesse Kriel and Lukhanyo Am, with Canan Moodie able to play in midfield as well as on the wing and at fullback.

Vincent Tshituka will lead the Sharks on Saturday. The team includes recent Test players Ntuthuko Mchunu, Phepsi Buthelezi, and Jordan Hendrikse as well as veteran centre Francois Venter and rising stars Siya Masuku and Ethan Hooker. Trevor Nyakane and Emmanuel Tshituka are among the players on the bench.

The Sharks were this week unable to select 18 players who are on an injured lost, including Cameron Wright, Dylan Richardson, Jason Jenkins, Jurenzo Julius, Ruan Dreyer and Yaw Penxe.

Sharks team: Jordan Hendrikse, Eduan Keyter, Francois Venter, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hoker, Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Bench: Ethan Bester, Dian Bleuler, Trevor Nyakane, Gerbrandt Grobler, Emmanuel Tshituka, Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje, Litelihle Bester