Champions, Challenge Cup fixtures: Saracens host Bulls, Stormers play Toulon

A top-tier rugby tournament between South African and European teams, the Champions Cup promises thrilling encounters this weekend.

The Champions Cup is back with a bang this weekend. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

As the United Rugby Championship (URC) takes a two-week break (back on 20 December) rugby fans can look forward to exciting Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures in the meantime.

The European Rugby Champions Cup is the top-tier tournament of its kind, featuring three pools of the best teams in Europe and South Africa.

The Sharks, Bulls and Stormers have some must-watch games over the first two weeks before the Champions Cup gets its own three-week break.

Champions Cup fixtures – week 1:

Friday 6 December

Bath host La Rochelle 10pm

Saturday 7 December

Sharks host Exeter at 3pm, Clermont Auvergne host Benetton at 3pm, Stormers host Toulon at 5.15pm, Northhampton host Castres at 5.15pm, Munster host Stade Français at 7.30pm, Saracens host Bulls at 7.30pm, Glasgow Warriors host Sale at 10pm, Racing 92 host Harlequins at 10pm.

Sunday 8 December

Bordeaux Bègles host Leicester at 3pm, Toulouse host Ulster at 5.15pm, Bristol host Leinster at 7.30pm.

ALSO READ: Stormers confirm Sacha will miss Toulon game after concussion

Champions Cup fixtures – week 2:

Friday 13 December

Sale host Racing 92 at 10pm, Castres host Munster at 10pm.

Saturday 14 December

Bulls host Northampton at 3pm, Ulster host Bordeaux Bègles at 5.15pm, Leicester host Sharks at 7.30pm, Leinster host Clermont Auvergne at 7.30pm, Harlequins host Sotmers at 10pm, La Rochelle host Bristol at 10pm.

Sunday 15 December

Stade Français host Saracens at 3pm, Benetton host Bath at 3pm, Toulon host Glasgow Warriors at 5.15pm, Exeter host Toulouse at 7.30pm.

Challenge Cup

In the second tier Challenge Cup this weekend, the Cheetahs host Perpignan in Bloemfontein at 3pm on Sunday, while the Lions are away to Ospreys at 5.15pm on Sunday.

In week two, next weekend, the Lions are at home to Pau, on Saturday at 5.15pm, while the Cheetahs are away to Cardiff Rugby, on Saturday, at 10pm.