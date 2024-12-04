Bulls unperturbed by strength and reputation of Saracens

The Bulls are fresh from a convincing win over Connacht while Saracens have reputation on their side and home-ground advantage, Johan Grobbelaar said.

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar says his team are ready for Saracens. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Bulls have a tough contest ahead of them in their Champions Cup match against Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar said the English side have a stellar history behind them and, playing at home, the “well-balanced” London outfit also boast a formidable reputation as opponents.

However, he said the Bulls will use this to their advantage.

Bulls to work on lineout

The Bulls have much to prove in the Champions Cup. They crashed out of last season’s tournament in a rough 59-22 quarter-final drubbing by Northampton Saints, in April.

The Bulls are fresh from a convincing 28-14 win over Connacht at the Sportsground that kept them in the top three of the United Rugby Championship (URC) table.

The Bulls scored four tries for their fifth win in six matches this season.

Saracens, by comparison, lie fourth in the Premiership but only have four wins from their seven matches. This includes a 99-27 thumping against London Scottish in November.

Grobbelaar told media on Tuesday that though they beat Connacht well, their lineouts need work and this will be a focus point before Saturday.

“The Bulls will always pride ourselves on a good lineout performance,” he said.

The hooker added that “nasty weather” made it harder against Connacht at Galway but it highlighted the work they need to do to prepare for similar conditions.

ALSO READ: ‘I will give my best’: Engelbrecht to win 50th cap for Stormers against Toulon

Saracens a ‘well-balanced’ team with history behind them

Grobbelar said Saracens, having won the tournament before, among others, have an intimidating reputation.

“They are a well-balanced team with a good kicking game and have home-ground advantage. For many [at the Bulls] it will be the first time playing on their pitch.

“We will have to adjust to the surface under our feet. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

He said the Bulls have been working on set pieces and their play at the breakdowns. The South African side have also been watching “a lot” of footage of Saracens to formulate strategy.

“Our team have done good work this week. Saracens have a good reputation of winning trophies but that makes us more excited and up for the game. We will use that to our advantage.”

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.