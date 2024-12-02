Stormers confirm Sacha will miss Toulon game after concussion

Manie Libbok will replace Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf as the latter has been ruled out due to injury right after making a comeback.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will miss at least one match because of concussion. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Hopes that Stormers utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu would return for good after a long injury layoff have been dashed after his concussion over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Springbok flyhalf will be out of action for at least the Stormers’ first Champions Cup match against French side, Toulon, this weekend, it was revealed on Monday.

On Saturday, Feinberg-Mngomezulu made his return to the United Rugby Championship (URC) following a knee injury picked up during the Springbok season only to go off after a first-half impact.

There, the Stormers lost 21–15 in a thrilling contest against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban.

The Sharks looked set for a comfortable win, with a 13-point lead in the final minutes, before the Stormers gave them a scare with two late scores, one being chalked off at the death after a TMO intervention.

Sacha’s injury woes

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been in fine form in 2024, exciting fans in his first year at the Springboks. He even earned a nomination for World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award after scoring 52 points through his kicking in eight appearances for the national side.

The flyhalf also ran hard and created openings with clever footwork and passes.

He underwent surgery for a knee injury in September and had made his return for the Stormers in the URC clash at the weekend. Feinberg-Mngomezulu looked good in leading some attacks, even scoring a drop goal.

But in the 27th minute, he went heavily into contact and looked dazed before being led off with concussion.

Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani told the media on Monday that the jury was still out as to when the backline player would return. He would, however, miss Saturday’s match. So too would Salmaan Moerat though he should be back for the Harlequins game next weekend.

Libbok to replace Sacha at flyhalf

Manie Libbok, who replaced Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the match in Durban on Saturday, is expected to continue at No 10 this weekend.

“The type of injuries that we have had are uncontrollable,” Hlungwani said. “It is our job to prepare the next group of players to cover for positions.”

He said this was especially important coming from a game they felt they could have won.

“We will just work hard to train [the replacements] to make those passes and tackles [that were missed]. We are not where we normally are as the Stormers so we are working hard to stay true to our identity as Stormers rugby.”