Champions Cup: How Bulls, Stormers can qualify for knockout rounds

The two South African teams face a big weekend with a place in the knockout stages on the line.

The Stormers are in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Who will qualify for the prestigious Round of 16 in the Champions’ Cup?

Already eight teams have qualified and eight are to join them as this weekend’s final round of matches will determine which 16 sides go through to the playoffs.

With four pools of six teams, four qualify from each pool while the fifth side drops to the Challenge Cup, and the side finishing sixth is ousted.

So with one round to go there is still everything to play for. Here, we take a look at who has qualified from each group and the prospects for each team still hoping to qualify:

Pool 1 — Qualified: Bordeaux-Begles and Lyon (Both France)

What about the Bulls?

The Bulls have 10 points from two wins — at home against Saracens and away to Bristol Bears and need just one more point to qualify when they take on Bordeaux-Begles this weekend at Loftus Versfeld.

The big question is: Which Bordeaux team will pitch up? French teams have been known to send second string teams for away games or will they want the points for a top finish at the end of the pool stages? The Bulls haven’t been beaten at home by European opposition yet.

Bristol and Saracens have tough games against Connacht (away) and Lyon (home) and one will qualify, but it is tough to see both English teams qualifying.

Pool 2 — Qualified: Toulouse, Bath and Harlequins

Who else can qualify?

Ulster were smashed at home by Toulouse and have five points, while Racing 92 have three and Cardiff two points on the log. Therefore all three can still qualify but with Ulster facing Harlequins away this weekend and Racing and Cardiff facing each other, it will be a fascinating race to watch.

Pool 3 — Qualified: Northampton, Exeter

Who else can qualify?

All four remaining teams have a chance to qualify, but Munster and Glasgow look the most likely to pull through with eight and five points respectively. Bayonne have three and Toulon two, and while they are outsiders at best, mathematically it is still possible.

An intriguing battle awaits with Glasgow hosting Toulon on Friday, Munster hosting Northampton on Saturday and Bayonne hosting Exeter on Sunday.

Pool 4 — Qualified: Leinster

What are the Stormers’ chances of qualification?

This is truly the pool of death and by no means near knowing which four sides will go through. While Leinster have booked their spot, the Stormers and Leicester Tigers are second on nine points.

La Rochelle were incredible in their win over Leicester this past weekend and are on seven with Sale Sharks on five. Only Stade Francais are out of contention with one point.

Given the Parisians are out, that may be good news for the Stormers, who haven’t won away from home for some time now in any competition.

Leicester host Leinster in an intriguing battle at Welford Road on Saturday followed by the Stormers quest against Stade Francais in Paris. On Sunday Sale Sharks have a mammoth task against La Rochelle, with the winner there set to qualify and the loser set to drop down to Challenge Cup.

Fixtures

Friday

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon (Pool 3, 10pm); Connacht v Bristol Bears (Pool 1, 10pm)

Saturday

Harlequins v Ulster (Pool 2, 3pm), Bulls vs Bordeaux-Begles (Pool 1, 3pm); Leicester Tigers v Leinster (Pool 4, 5.15pm); Racing 92 v Cardiff (Pool 2, 5.15pm); Munster v Northampton Saints (Pool 3, 7.30pm); Stade Francais v Stormers (Pool 4, 7.30pm); Saracens v Lyon (Pool 1, 10pm)

Sunday

Sale Sharks vs La Rochelle (Pool 3, 3pm); Toulouse vs Bath (Pool 2, 5.15pm); Bayonne vs Exeter Chiefs (Pool 3, 7.30pm)