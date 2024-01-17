‘Old school guy’ Jake White against Boks joining Six Nations

The 2007 World Cup winner is now in charge of the Bulls.

The Springboks currently play in the Rugby Championship against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Former Springbok coach Jake White emphatically opposes South Africa joining the Six Nations, insisting it would dilute the Championship’s allure.

With South Africa committed to Sanzaar until 2025, speculation about the Springboks’ potential inclusion in the European tournament have surfaced.

The 2024 Six Nations kicks off on Friday, 2 February with France hosting defending champions Ireland, before Italy face England and Wales host Scotland.

‘Old school guy’

“I’m an old school guy. I can’t see that you can ever have South Africa playing Six Nations,” asserted White after his team, the Bulls, beat Bristol Bears in the Champions Cup at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Reflecting on rugby’s history, the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner highlighted the unique memories associated with the Six Nations, expressing skepticism about South Africa’s participation.

He emphasised the tournament’s originality, stating, “So many things have changed in rugby, and hopefully, we will hang on to that Six Nations is for the six nations that play in the north.”

‘Not the Six Nations’

Concerned about the possible shift in the Boks’ international schedule, he cautioned, “Once you start bringing [in] South Africa, what is stopping you from bringing [in] New Zealand and Australia and all that sort of thing? Then it’s not the Six Nations.”

In his unwavering stance, White acknowledged potential backlash, admitting, “As an old school guy, I hope it won’t happen. I’d probably get killed for saying that back home.”

