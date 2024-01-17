Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

17 Jan 2024

07:51 am

‘Old school guy’ Jake White against Boks joining Six Nations

The 2007 World Cup winner is now in charge of the Bulls.

Springbok rugby players

The Springboks currently play in the Rugby Championship against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

Former Springbok coach Jake White emphatically opposes South Africa joining the Six Nations, insisting it would dilute the Championship’s allure.

With South Africa committed to Sanzaar until 2025, speculation about the Springboks’ potential inclusion in the European tournament have surfaced.

The 2024 Six Nations kicks off on Friday, 2 February with France hosting defending champions Ireland, before Italy face England and Wales host Scotland.

‘Old school guy’

“I’m an old school guy. I can’t see that you can ever have South Africa playing Six Nations,” asserted White after his team, the Bulls, beat Bristol Bears in the Champions Cup at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Reflecting on rugby’s history, the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner highlighted the unique memories associated with the Six Nations, expressing skepticism about South Africa’s participation.

He emphasised the tournament’s originality, stating, “So many things have changed in rugby, and hopefully, we will hang on to that Six Nations is for the six nations that play in the north.”

‘Not the Six Nations’

Concerned about the possible shift in the Boks’ international schedule, he cautioned, “Once you start bringing [in] South Africa, what is stopping you from bringing [in] New Zealand and Australia and all that sort of thing? Then it’s not the Six Nations.”

In his unwavering stance, White acknowledged potential backlash, admitting, “As an old school guy, I hope it won’t happen. I’d probably get killed for saying that back home.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

Read more on these topics

Bulls rugby team jake white SIX NATIONS

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe