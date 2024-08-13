Rugby

13 Aug 2024

12:53 pm

Springbok team to face Wallabies in Perth

The Boks go into the Rugby Championship match on the back of a big win against the same team in Brisbane last weekend.

epa10141101 Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks after the loss of the Rugby Championship Test match between the Australian Wallabies and the South African Springboks at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, 27 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MATT TURNER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday named his team to face the Wallabies in Perth in the second Test of the Rugby Championship on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.55am.

The Boks won the first clash between the nations, in Brisbane, 33-7 last weekend.

Erasmus has opted to make wholesale changes to his team for the match, with Salmaan Moerat captaining the team.

Changes at back and up front

Aphelele Fassi will play fullback, Lukhanyo Am comes in at inside centre, Makazole Mapimpi will wear the No 11 jersey and Morne van den Berg will be the scrumhalf, his first Test start.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will again take charge of the flyhalf position.

Up front, Marco van Staden comes in for captain Siya Kolisi, while Ruan Nortje will join Moerat in the second row, also to make his first Test start.

There is also a new front row comprising Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Springbok team to face Australia in Perth:

Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg, Elrigh Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard

