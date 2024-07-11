Currie Cup gets Springbok boost for round two

The Sharks have welcomed back several big-name stars for their Currie Cup match this weekend.

Bok winger Makazole Mapimpi has been released from the national squad to play for the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The second round of the 2024 edition of the Currie Cup will be boosted by the presence of a number of Springbok squad members who have been released from the national squad by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus on Tuesday named his matchday-23 to take on Ireland in the second Test in Durban on Saturday and said at the time those players not involved in the action this weekend would be released to their provinces later in the week.

On Wednesday a select group of players left the Bok camp in Durban and returned “home” to their provinces.

Sharks get big boost

The Sharks, based in Durban, are the big beneficiaries, with several Bok stars now back in the team and set to play Currie Cup rugby this weekend.

Newcomer to the Sharks, World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane, who has joined from Racing 92, will play his first game for his new team on Friday in Kimberley against Griquas, while Makazole Mapimpi, also a double World Cup winner, has also been included in the Sharks team.

The other Bok squad members released for Currie Cup action are centre Andre Esterhuizen, who’s back in the black and white jersey after playing for Harlequins in England for several years, fullback Aphelele Fassi, and loose-forward Phepsi Buthelezi. Centre Lukhanyo Am has also been released, but not been included in the Sharks team.

Bulls, Lions and WP

While the Lions team is yet to be named for their Currie Cup match this Friday against the Pumas in Nelspruit, expect Morne van den Berg and Edwill van der Merwe to be considered for action, while the Bulls (who’re up against the Griffons in Welkom) might call on Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Johan Grobbelaar, the third choice hooker in the Bok squad has been kept back in Durban as injury cover.

Western Province’s Bok squad members not in action this weekend in Durban — Ben-Jason Dixon, Manie Libbok and Evan Roos — have not been released for their province’s match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Saturday’s second Test between the Boks and Ireland kicks off at 5pm in Durban. The world champion Boks won the first Test in Pretoria last weekend 27-20.

Portugal Test

Erasmus said Thursday all the released players would return to the Bok squad on Sunday and come into contention for the Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein next Saturday.

“We have a big squad at the moment, and as valuable as it is to have so many players at training, it’s important that we keep the players match fit,” said Erasmus.

“Playing in the Currie Cup is ideal since we are locally based, and the players are only a flight away. We finished the groundwork for Saturday’s Test on Wednesday with the entire squad, and we only have the captain’s run left on Friday, so it makes sense to send some players to their unions to play some rugby.

“This will not only keep them sharp as individuals, it will also assist our cause if we do well against Ireland this week and decide to mix things up in terms of team selection against Portugal.”