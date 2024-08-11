Currie Cup wrap: Bulls lead way, but Lions, Cheetahs in the hunt

WP, Griquas and the Griffons have plenty of work to do if they're to feature in the semi-finals in a few weeks' time.

Fit-again Jaden Hendrikse in action for the Sharks against Griquas in Durban on Sunday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Bulls continued to set the pace in the 2024 Currie Cup competition at the weekend, while the Lions and Cheetahs stayed in hot pursuit of top spot.

It was another thrilling weekend of action, with the Bulls remaining unbeaten after six rounds of matches for 26 log points, from five wins and a draw.

In their latest match, against the Griffons in Pretoria on Saturday, they scored nine tries to three to win 55-21 to make another big statement.

With the majority of their United Rugby Championship players still resting and others on duty with the Springboks in the Rugby Championship, the Bulls have relied on their back-up men in the competition, but still set the standard, an indication of just how deep their player pool now is.

The Griffons sadly remain rooted to the bottom of the points table with just two points from their six games.

But while the Bulls remain the pace-setters they know they cannot take their foot off the pedal as any slip-up could see the Lions and Cheetahs pass them.

Both have 23 points, from five and four wins respectively.

Lions, Cheetahs still in hunt

At the weekend, the Lions showed plenty of class and attacking intent by scoring eight tries to just the two of the Pumas for a 55-12 win at Ellis Park.

While the Lions will be in their element with their form after an up-and-down URC campaign, the Pumas, who won the Currie Cup just a few seasons ago and have been among the best teams in the competition in recent years, are now struggling to make an impression.

Jimmy Stonehouse’s Pumas are in fourth position on the log, with three wins from six for 18 points, but they’re going to have a nervy second half of the competition.

The Cheetahs are now third, with 23 points after their 26-19 win against Western Province away, with the visitors also scoring four tries to one. WP have 14 points after just two wins.

In Sunday’s only game the Sharks beat Griquas 40-21 in Durban to move up to fifth in the standings with 17 points, three ahead of WP and one behind the Pumas. Griquas are seventh with eight points.

This coming weekend, the Pumas host the Bulls on Friday, while on Saturday, the Lions entertain Western Province and the Cheetahs welcome the Sharks, and on Sunday, the Griffons and Griquas clash in Welkom.