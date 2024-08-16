Currie Cup preview: Bulls to bank five more log points?

It's set to be another exciting weekend of domestic rugby action, with matches in Nelspruit, Joburg, Bloemfontein and Welkom.

Who is going to end the Bulls’ unbeaten run in this year’s Currie Cup?

That is the question as the eight teams in the Premier Division power full steam ahead to the playoffs.

While the Bulls (26) may only be out in front by three points from the Lions and Cheetahs (23 each), they look to be well on their way to topping the points table at the end of the campaign.

And, having won five matches so far, with their only “blemish” a 34-all draw with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein two weeks ago, they’re without question the team to beat this season.

They’re also set to bag another five log points on Friday when they travel to Nelspruit for a meeting with the Pumas who are in fourth place with 18 points after three wins, two losses and a draw, but are coming off a 55-12 mauling by the Lions. Also, the last time the Bulls lost at the Mbombela Stadium was in 2021 so the men from Pretoria don’t mind travelling to the lowveld.

Another loss for Jimmy Stonehouse’s men will leave the 2022 champions in a precarious position, with the Sharks and Western Province fighting hard to make the top four.

Saturday action

In Saturday’s first match, the Lions will host Western Province and should also pick up a win, following their good performance last weekend and the fact they’re also chasing a top two finish. Western Province are also a side struggling at the moment, being down in sixth place in the standings with just two wins from six matches.

Following the match in Joburg, the Cheetahs will entertain the Sharks in Bloemfontein and this now has all the makings of being a thriller.

While the Cheetahs are in good form, having beaten Province last weekend and are sitting in third on the points table with four wins, one loss and a draw, the Sharks seem to be finding their best form, finally.

After a rocky start to their campaign, they hammered Griquas last week and the week before played to a 44-all draw with the Pumas away.

In the final game of the weekend, on Sunday, the Griffons host Griquas in Welkom. They have one win this season between them and are fighting it out to avoid finishing bottom of the log in a few weeks’ time.

Fixtures

Friday: Pumas v Bulls (5.15pm)

Saturday: Lions v WP (3pm), Cheetahs v Sharks (5.15pm)

Sunday: Griffons v Griquas (3pm)