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Dobson picks star-studded Stormers side for URC derby against Sharks

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

7 October 2026

12:34 pm

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The matchday squad includes 11 Springboks and a few big-name rising stars like Norton and Pead.

Stormers rugby players

Siya Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and André-Hugo Venter will all be in action for the Stormers in their URC derby against the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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Stormers coach John Dobson has picked a star-studded matchday-23 consisting of eight Springboks in the starting XV and a further three on the bench for his team’s URC derby against the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.

On top of that, the squad includes rising lock star Riley Norton as well as recent recruit from the Lions, scrumhalf Haashim Pead, who’s set to make his debut.

The Stormers will run out in their new black kit – a throwback to the iconic 1999 Men in Black campaign – for the match which kicks off at 4pm.

There are three changes to the backline from last week, with Damian Willemse at fullback and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu linking up with Cobus Reinach at halfback. Pead and Wandisile Simelane are the two backs among the replacements.

In the front row, Wilco Louw is set to earn his first Stormers cap since 2020 having rejoined the team from the Bulls, while Deon Fourie provides hooker cover and will sit alongside props Neethling Fouché and Vernon Matongo on the bench.

Lock Adré Smith comes into the starting line-up for the first time this season, while in the loose trio Paul de Villiers makes his return, which sees Siya Kolisi move to blindside flank.

Evan Roos and Norton feature on a replacements bench that is certain to add plenty of momentum in the second half.

Dobson said that the first home match of the season promises to be a classic.

“It is fantastic to be able to name a team like this which is full of exceptional talents, from Deon Fourie with 141 Stormers caps through to Haashim Pead who makes his first appearance for us.

“It has been really encouraging to see the way the players returning from national duty have stepped up this week and added immensely to our preparations. It was a tough team to select with many quality players missing out.

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“This weekend we also play our first match in the new Men in Black kit, which is a great nod to our past and something which resonates deeply with our fans.”

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Hacjivah Dayimani, Siya Kolisi, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Wilco Louw, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Deon Fourie, Vernon Matongo, Neethling Fouché, Riley Norton, Connor Evans, Evan Roos, Haashim Pead, Wandisile Simelane.

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