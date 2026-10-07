No more talk of sibling rivalry for Kriel brothers as Lions head to Loftus for Bulls clash

Richard Kriel will face the Bulls without his brother David in blue for the first time when the Lions cross the Jukskei for their URC derby on Saturday.

Lions utility back Richard Kriel is looking forward to another classic United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against their closest rivals, the Bulls, at Loftus on Saturday, but this time he won’t be lining up against his brother.

Kriel started his senior career at the Bulls, alongside his brother David, before he spent the 2022-23 season at Zebre Parma in Italy, and then signed for the Lions in 2023.

On his return to South Africa he moved back in with his brother, and that sparked an interesting sibling rivalry that was always brought up when the Lions and Bulls were set to battle it out, with questions about how the feeling was in the house in the build-up a common occurrence.

But with David having left the Bulls in the off season for French side, La Rochelle, Richard will now face the Pretoria team for the first time without his brother on the opposing side.

“To me it’s just rugby. It’s still just the Lions playing the Bulls this weekend. It’s still a massive game, regardless of if my boet is there or not,” said Kriel with a laugh at a Lions training session on Tuesday.

“Obviously they have their Boks coming back, so we are not completely sure who to prepare for, but that is also exciting. We are looking forward to it regardless of who we play against and it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Stunned Bulls

Last season the Lions stunned the Bulls at Loftus, and although they can’t take too much from that game, Kriel hopes they can replicate the result.

“Last year’s game at Loftus was very special. I think it was the first time in the URC that the Lions had won there. Everything just clicked that day, it was a very good team performance. Going into this weekend hopefully we can get the same result,” said Kriel.

On a personal note Kriel is enjoying featuring for the Lions at inside centre, having played most of his rugby for them out wide on the wing, but since a serious injury to Bronson Mills last season, he has found himself in the No 12 jersey more often.

“I am definitely enjoying 12. One of the biggest changes I had to make was pick up some kilos. But just being involved a lot more, the physicality, making tackles, I just like that part of rugby and am just grateful to get the opportunity to play 12,” said Kriel.

“Centre you are involved more. On the wing it is more about chasing, getting high balls and scoring the tries. Scoring is nice, but to me personally setting up the tries for the wingers makes me feel good.”

Kriel also enjoyed playing alongside exciting rising talent Ethan Adams, who made his first Lions start at outside centre over the past weekend, in the absence of Henco van Wyk who was unavailable due to concussion protocols.

“Ethan is only 19 years old. He’s got a lot of potential, he’s a very good player and very talented. The media calls him ‘The Tank’ and you can see why. I think he will be special one day, so it’s very exciting and lekker to play with him,” said Kriel.