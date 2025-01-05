Dupont heading back to Shark tank

Dupont last played in Durban in 2017 when he made his debut for France against the Springboks.

ANtoine Dupont is set to play in the southern hemisphere for the first time since 2017 when Toulouse take on the Sharks. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Antoine Dupont is set to play in the southern hemisphere for the first time in eight years when Toulouse take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

The French scrumhalf’s only outing below the equator was way back in 2017, when he came off the Les Bleus bench in the 57th minute of the match against the Springboks at Kings Park to make his Test debut. France lost 37-15.

Dupont has since gone on to become one of the world’s greatest players, and is even regarded as the GOAT by some pundits in the northern hemisphere despite the fact he has failed to venture south.

Toulouse rested several first-choice players, including Dupont, for their Top 14 match against La Rochelle, with the Champions Cup clash against the Sharks in mind.

Toulouse are currently top of Pool 1 after winning their first two matches, while the Sharks are fourth following one win and one defeat.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.