‘SA v French DNA’: Ox relishes scrumming against Toulouse

Springbok and Sharks prop Ox Nche described the upcoming game against Toulouse as one of the most exciting of the year.

Sharks prop Ox Nche said he looks forward to pitting himself against Toulouse in the scrum when they host the French side at Kings Park Stadium for their Champions Cup match on Saturday.

Toulouse – six-time winners of the competition and the current champions – have won both their pool games convincingly (against Ulster and Exeter Chiefs) this season, scoring more then 60 points in each game.

They lead pool 1 and would be easy favourites if the Sharks were not playing at home and were able to receive several veterans back from injury.

“This will be one of most exciting games we play this year,” Nche said.

Star-studded Sharks and Toulouse

He spoke to the media on Tuesday about how the Sharks and Toulouse have so many international players that the game can be likened to a South Africa verus France game.

Nche recalled how he scrummed against France in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and relished testing his abilities like that again.

Joining him in the scrum will be Bongi Mbonambi, back from injury as hooker. The Springbok pair will take on Toulouse and French internationals Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand.

“Toulouse are a great team and the best team currently based on form. They have a great system that works and they don’t depart from it. It will be a very good challenge,” Nche said.

While many are eager to see 2024 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year and French captain, scrumhalf Antoine Dupont work his magic in the first game he has played in the southern hemisphere in eight years, Nche believes set pieces, and particularly scrums, are where the game could be won, not in quick running plays.

“The Sharks have struggled with the scrum in recent weeks with a lot of youngsters coming in and out of the squad. I connect with Bongi and we know how to play together. It is quite good he will be available to play.”

Sharks have to be adaptable to counter visitors’ unpredictability

He said that like France’s international side, Toulouse play a quick and unpredictable game so the Sharks will have to not be caught with their pants down.

He said this will also require players to be adaptable as Toulouse come at them from tricky angles.

“We will have to bring some of our expertise and how we played against France. We’ve played against a lot of those guys. It’s like French DNA versus SA DNA. It’s going to be exciting.”

ALSO READ: New laws to be implemented in Champions, Challenge Cup