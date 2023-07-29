Eben Etzebeth takes next step to becoming the most capped Springbok

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Percy Montgomery was the first South African to reach the 100-cap mark for the Springboks and then there was a long wait for the next man to reach the century club.

But when it happened, it happened fairly quickly and now there are seven men who have played for the Boks on more than 100 occasions.

While Victor Matfield leads the way with 127 Tests behind his name, it’s only a matter of time before he is overtaken by Eben Etzebeth who, if not already something of a Bok legend, is well on his way to becoming one.

Moving past John Smit

On Saturday at Ellis Park in the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina, Etzebeth will play in his 112th Test for the Boks and go past former captain and 2007 World Cup winner John Smit, who he is currently tied with in fourth place with 111 Tests.

From day one – 9 June 2012 – it was clear Etzebeth was going to be a Bok great. He debuted against England in Durban and since then has been a mainstay in the national set-up.

Eben Etzebeth and Marcell Coetzee days before their Bok debuts in Durban in 2012. Picture: Steve Haag / Gallo Images / Getty Images

Former coach Heyneke Meyer in late 2012 said the following about the 21-year-old lock:

“He is playing great rugby. He has shown himself against the All Blacks and Australia and he is close to being one of the best locks in the world. He is one of the enforcers in the team.”

More than 10 years on, nothing has changed.

The 31-year-old who stands 2.03m tall and tips the scales at 117kg, is as inspirational and important to the Bok team now as he was back then.

Inspirational

Not only is he one of the first names pencilled in when the Bok bosses discuss a first-choice starting team, but he’s also a leader who’s captained the Boks before — most recently two weeks ago against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

And those around him know exactly what a big personality he is in the team.

Marvin Orie, who’ll pack down alongside Etzebeth in the second row against the Wallabies on Saturday, said the following: “I am incredibly inspired by a guy like Eben and what he has done for South African rugby. He is an inspirational guy for myself and many of the other players.”

With age on his side it seems only a matter of time before Etzebeth catches up to and passes Beast Mtawarira (117 Tests), Bryan Habana (124) and then Matfield.

Top 10 most capped Boks

Victor Matfield (127)

Bryan Habana (124)

Beast Mtawarira (117)

John Smit (111)

Eben Etzebeth (111)

Jean de Villiers (109)

Percy Montgomery (102)

Joost van der Westhuizen (89)

Ruan Pienaar (88)

Schalk Burger (86)