Eben to lead Boks in Auckland decider?

Eben Etzebeth is reportedly the frontrunner to captain the Springboks in the decisive Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand on Saturday, with Damian Willemse set to be entrusted with the No 10 jersey.

Etzebeth was among the 13 players who missed out on the tournament-opening victory over Australia after travelling to Auckland to prepare for the second-round clash.

On track to make a return

The 31-year-old has been recovering from a shoulder injury, but according to Sunday newspaper Rapport, is on track to return to captain the Springboks in a clash that could decide the champions after the All Blacks thrashed Argentina in Mendoza.

Etzebeth has previously captained the Springboks 12 times, but only one of those has come during the Rassie Erasmus-era.

Willemse to start?

Meanwhile, after playing off the bench against the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld, Willemse could start at flyhalf, having worn the No 10 jersey in the injury-enforced absence of Handre Pollard last year.

With Pollard still recovering from his latest setback, a calf injury, Willemse is set to form the halfback partnership with Faf de Klerk.

Willie le Roux is likely to be the only starting back to retain his place from the Wallabies match, as the Springbok coaches reportedly want to field a side that is close to the one that beat England at Twickenham last November.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will consequently be in midfield, while Makazole Mapimpi starts on the left wing.

There is a selection poser on the right wing. Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat-trick against the Wallabies, but according to Rapport, Cheslin Kolbe could get the No 14 jersey as he offers goalkicking relief to Willemse.

