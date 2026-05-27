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Injured captain Scott Barrett to miss All Blacks tour of South Africa

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

27 May 2026

07:37 am

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Barrett had taken a sabbatical and had planned to return to rugby last month but has been frustrated by a back injury.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett

Scott Barrett will not lead the All Blacks against the Springboks. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America/AFP

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New Zealand rugby captain Scott Barrett was on Wednesday ruled out for up to five months because of a back injury that will require surgery, meaning he will miss the historic tour of South Africa.

Canterbury Crusaders coach Rob Penney told reporters in Christchurch that Barrett would have to go under the knife this week.

“He has tried every non-invasive trick you could do to get right and it just hasn’t come off, so he’ll be in the operating theatre by the end of the week,” Penney said Wednesday.

Barrett had taken a sabbatical and had planned to return to rugby last month but has been frustrated by the injury.

“He’s got his head around it now. It’s a pretty special trip to South Africa that he’s going to miss and some other bits and pieces,” Penney said.

‘He’s just got to get himself right.’

Barrett will miss home Nations Championship Tests against France, Italy and Ireland in July.

New Zealand will then depart without him for an eight-match tour of South Africa in August and September, including four Tests against the world champion Springboks — dubbed “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”.

Crusaders are also without All Blacks wing Will Jordan, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Super Rugby season with a calf injury.

Jordan should be fit to return for the July Tests.

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New Zealand national rugby union team (ALL Blacks) Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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