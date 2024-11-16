Springbok player ratings from 29-20 win against England at Twickenham

Wing Cheslin Kolbe scored two tries in a brilliant all-round performance.

The Springboks clashed with England in a one-off Test at Twickenham in London on Saturday.

The world champions scored four tries to the two by England to register a 29-20 win, for the team’s 10th win in 12 Tests this year.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 6: The fullback didn’t get too many chances to thrill with ball in hand, but he did his job well, made some strong tackles and was again excellent under the high ball. The TMO said he made a forward pass, cancelling a try by Kurt-Lee Arendse, which was unfortunate.

Cheslin Kolbe 9: Just brilliant! He scored two tries, the first after excellent awareness and stepping after taking a cross-kick, the second after stepping and out-pacing the defence. Was dangerous with the ball, kicked brilliantly out of hand and strong in the air. And, pulled off a few try-saving tackles, too.

Jesse Kriel 5: He never quite got into the game and never had any chances to show what he can do on the attack, but he made a few strong tackles and in the second half, won a ruck penalty after some high-quality counter-rucking.

Damian de Allende 7: Like Kriel, he didn’t get too many chances on the attack, but he made one super line bust, which broke the England defence, and passed the ball to Kolbe for a key try in the second half. He carried strongly over the gainline on occasion and made some tackles.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: He was good under the high ball when Freddie Steward wasn’t in the vicinity and he tackled strongly on a number of occasions and even found himself as a lineout winner one time. He was robbed of a try after taking a pass from Kolbe which was deemed forward by the TMO.

Manie Libbok 6: He made some good kicks, but bad ones, too, but set Kolbe up for a wonderful try with a pin-point accurate cross-field kick. Tried hard to get stuck in, he made a few strong tackles and then missed a penalty kick from 40m out. Replaced in the 45th minute.

Grant Williams 8: He is now the Boks’ best No 9 and needs to start each time. He scored a wonderful try after a sniping break and stepping run, which got the Boks going. Was busy and active throughout his time on the field; his service was good, too.

Grant Williams produced an excellent outing for the Boks. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

Jasper Wiese 7: He went missing at times but got into the game more in the second half. Pulled off a few big tackles, he won a breakdown penalty and carried nicely over the gainline at times. Departed the action in the 60th minute.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: He scored a well-taken try after a charge down, following Eben Etzebeth’s initial charge down. Made a number of good tackles, again, and carried strongly, and he was a presence in the lineouts, too.

Siya Kolisi 7: The Bok skipper carried well at times but he really got stuck into the close-quarters action, pulling off a number of big tackles. Cleaned rucks and worked hard in a scrappy game, played the full 80 minutes.

RG Snyman 8: He excelled in the tight-loose, making a number of strong ball carries and good offloads, while he also grabbed a few throws in the lineouts. Worked hard in defence and was a big presence in the rucks and mauls.

RG Snyman. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Eben Etzebeth 8: Another huge shift by the veteran; he was brilliant around the fringes, and charged down a kick which led to Pieter-Steph du Toit scoring a try. He carried powerfully, tackled hard, and won lineout ball. Disappointingly knocked the ball on with the Boks on the attack.

Wilco Louw 8: In his first Bok outing in three years, the Bulls man dominated his man in the scrums, without getting too much reward, while he got involved in the loose, making a number of important tackles. Was replaced just after half-time.

Bongi Mbonambi 7: It was the customary busy performance by the hooker, whose lineout throwing was better this week. Made some good tackles, but left the action soon after the start of the second half.

Ox Nche 7: He scrummed nicely and got on top of his opponent, made a number of tackles, but left the action in the 33rd minute with a cut on his knee. It will be hoped he is ok to take on Wales.

Bench 8: Malcolm Marx missed a few lineout throws, but he won a breakdown penalty and tackled well, while Vincent Koch also won a penalty and turnover. Gerhard Steenekamp, on early for Nche, tackled well, but he was also shown a yellow card, while Elrigh Louw was excellent as kick receiver, lineout winner and ball-carrier.

Kwagga Smith injected energy into the Bok team late on, while Cobus Reinach’s service was slick, while he made a few important tackles too. Handre Pollard meanwhile brought calm to the team, was excellent jumping for high kicks, while his long penalty kick eased the pressure on the team. Lukhanyo Am also did his bit in the 11 minutes he was on the field.