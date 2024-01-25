European rugby playoffs: All kick-off times confirmed

The Bulls, Stormers and Sharks will all play at home, while the Cheetahs and Lions will play abroad.

All the kick-off times for the last-16 matches in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions have been announced.

The Bulls will host Lyon in Pretoria and the Stormers will welcome defending champions, La Rochelle, to Cape Town in the two domestic Champions Cup round of 16 playoff matches on Saturday, 6 April.

The match at Loftus Versfeld will kick-off at 1.30pm, while the encounter at the Cape Town Stadium will kick-off at 4pm.

In the Challenge Cup playoffs, the Sharks will host Zebre Parma in Durban on Sunday, 7 April, at 4pm in the other home game for the South African teams in the European cup competitions.

In the two away matches – both on Saturday, 6 April – the Cheetahs take on Clermont Auvergne in France (1.30pm), while the Lions meet Benetton in Italy (6.30pm).

The finals of both competitions will be hosted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday 24 May (Challenge Cup) and Saturday 25 May (Champions Cup), with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend of 12/13/14 April, and the semi-finals on the weekend of 3/4/5 May.

Champions Cup Round of 16 fixtures

Friday, 5 April

9pm: Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors — Twickenham Stoop, London

Saturday, 6 April

1.30pm: Bulls v Lyon — Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

4pm: Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby — Sandy Park, Exeter

4pm: Stormers v La Rochelle — Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

6.30pm: Bordeaux-Bègles v Saracens — Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux

9pm: Leinster v Leicester Tigers — Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Sunday, 7 April

1.30pm: Northampton Saints v Munster — Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

4pm: Toulouse v Racing 92 — Le Stadium, Toulouse

Challenge Cup Round of 16 fixtures:

Friday 5 April

9pm: Gloucester Rugby v Castres Olympique — Kingsholm, Gloucester

Saturday 6 April

1.30pm: Clermont Auvergne v Cheetahs – Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand

6.30pm: Benetton v Lions — Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso

9pm: Ospreys v Sale Sharks — Brewery Field, Bridgend

9pm: Edinburgh Rugby v Aviron Bayonnais — Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Sunday 7 April

1.30pm: Montpellier v Ulster — GGL Stadium, Montpellier

4pm: Sharks v Zebre Parma — Kings Park, Durban

6.30pm: Section Paloise v Connacht Rugby — Stade du Hameau, Pau