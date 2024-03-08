Loftus is about enjoying the experience, says Bulls CEO Rathbone

"It’s about a consistent experience whether you’re here for football, a concert or rugby."

Bulls fans during the United Rugby Championship match with the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images.

Edgar Rathbone, the Bulls CEO, has credited the team’s performances on the field and efforts by the marketing and commercial wings for the influx of spectators to Loftus Versfeld.

Loftus has proved to be a hit with the fans this season as they have turned out in their numbers to cheer on the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

The North-South derby against the Stormers last weekend, where the Bulls won 40-22, was sold out, for the first time in over a decade for a Bulls game.

And this week tickets for the Springboks’ Test against Ireland in July at Loftus sold out in minutes, too.

Good results bring fans back to Loftus

Speaking to The Citizen, Rathbone detailed the key elements that have brought about fans wanting to visit Loftus.

“It’s credit to our team on the field and off the field,” Rathbone said.

“Results count a lot in any sport, especially rugby where winning teams always draw people to stadiums.

“Off the field, since the stadiums re-opened after Covid, our marketing and commercial team have been working hard to improve the overall stadium experience within Loftus and the surrounds.

“We are now in a space where people are enjoying coming to Loftus and enjoying the experience.”

‘Creating new fan demographic’

Rathbone said that sharing the stadium with football team Mamelodi Sundowns and hosting mega concerts has seen them tap into a new generation of fans, who are younger and diverse in race.

“Different types of people from different age groups regularly come into the stadium for different events. It’s about a consistent experience whether you’re here for football, a concert or rugby. You know what you get when you get to Loftus. That has created the fan demographic that we see now,” he said.

Like the other franchises, the Bulls have struggled to get fans through the Loftus gates for Champions Cup fixtures. Rathbone believes the attitude towards the competition will change once the SA teams do well in it.

“The sooner a South African team gets to the business end of the Champions Cup, the more people will understand the magnitude of the tournament,” he said, adding he was hopeful the momentum they have will see the fans come out in their numbers for the next Champions Cup home game, a last-16 encounter against Lyon.

“There’s momentum with two sell-outs,” Rathbone said. “It’s a big opportunity for us to improve our performance from last season. We’re excited to be in the round of 16.”