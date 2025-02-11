Sharks poised to up the ante as they return to URC action

The Sharks have seen experienced players return to the fold and have shown improvement in areas they were weak in.

Sharks and Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams was showing signs of getting back to his best in the Cardfiff game. Picture: Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

Much like the Bulls, the Sharks went into their two-week break on the back of a win and having a fresh outlook on the season.

The Sharks crashed out of an awful Champions Cup campaign, earning only one win from four games but also ended their three-game losing streak with a 42–22 win against Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and sit fourth on the table with six wins from nine games.

They are well-placed to kick on in the URC and still have a game over the top two teams, Leinster and Glasgow. The Bulls are third, following their win against the Stormers.

While four teams on the table are in bonus-point reach of the Sharks, Munster host Scarlets next and you would back the Sharks to secure some wins in their current form and with big-name players returning to the fold.

The Sharks will also relish their opportunity to defend their Challenge Cup title.

Sharks on the up?

Grant Williams, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi, Jordan Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am, Vincent Tshituka and James Venter have all returned from injury in recent weeks to bolster a side beset by a shortage of experienced players in key positions this season.

Andre Esterhuizen will be nearing the end of his recovery come the Sharks’ next game, which is against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this Saturday.

It is unlikely though that lock Eben Etzebeth and fullback Aphelele Fassi will make a return.

It might be too soon to say the Sharks are in form again. After all, their 10-try thrashing by Union Bordeaux Bègles was barely a month ago. Before that they were also outclassed by Toulouse, losing 20–8 at home.

But the return of key players and improvement in defence heralded a shift for the Sharks in the Cardiff match.

ALSO READ: Sharks ‘superpower’ pack praised for performance against Cardiff

It’s true the Sharks conceded four tries but Cardiff are a quality side and could have done that against anyone. On the same side of the coin, the Sharks scored six tries at Cardiff.

Both the forwards and backline shone on the night, opening up what is usually a good defence, and the Sharks seemed to improve in areas they were particularly weak in against the French teams: defence, mauls and scrums.