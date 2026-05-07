Fourie to captain Stormers as Roos hits milestone in URC match against Ulster

The Cape-based side are currently top of the URC pile and will want to remain there after the weekend's action.

Veteran flanker Deon Fourie will captain the Stormers in the absence of regular leader Ruhan Nel when they clash with Ulster in Belfast on Friday night (8.45pm).

The experienced Fourie, who has also played at hooker on numerous occasions, will earn his 140th Stormers cap.

Evan Roos will draw level with Duane Vermeulen for the most starts in the Stormers No 8 jersey as he starts his 73rd game at the back of the scrum. Ben-Jason Dixon will complete the loose-trio.

In the backline, Dan du Plessis shifts to outside centre in place of the injured Nel (calf), with Damian Willemse moving to inside centre and Warrick Gelant back in the starting line-up at fullback.

The only other change to the backline that featured last time out sees Imad Khan start at scrumhalfin place of the injured Cobus Reinach. Stefan Ungerer and Jurie Matthee will provide backline cover at nine and 10.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that his team will need to fire for 80 minutes against a competitive Ulster side. The Stormers are top of the points table and hoping to be in that same position after the weekend’s action.

“We have been forced to make a few changes, but we are excited about what this team can do and we know it will take the best of us to get the win,” said Dobson.

“As we get closer to the play-offs the stakes get higher each week and this is a crucial match in the context of our season,” he said.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Imad Khan, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie (capt), Ruben van Heerden, Adré Smith, Sazi Sandi, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Paul de Villiers, Oli Kebble, Zachary Porthen, Connor Evans, Hacjivah Dayimani, Keke Morabe, Stefan Ungerer, Jurie Matthee.