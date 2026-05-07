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Sharks select 18-year-old Siyaya at flyhalf amid injury crisis

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

7 May 2026

12:56 pm

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The teenager moves from fullback to flyhalf amid Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku's injuries.

Zekhethelo Siyaya Sharks

Zekhethelo Siyaya moves from fullback to flyhalf. Picture: Gruffydd Thomas/Gallo Images

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The Sharks have made a few changes to their team, including naming 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya at flyhalf for their United Rugby Championship match against Benetton at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

This after Siya Masuku could not recover from his injury sustained during the Sharks’ defeat to Edinburgh in Scotland two weeks ago. Regular flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse is also in the infirmary.

Twenty-year-old Jaco Williams returns from injury to take his spot at fullback. Regular fullbacks Aphelele Fassi and Yaw Penxe are out injured, as is another teenage fullback, Luan Giliomee, amid a growing injury crisis at the Durban union.

Sharks make a few changes

Neither the 10th-placed Sharks nor 13th-placed Benetton Rugby can still qualify for the play-offs, with only two league matches remaining.

But the match has significance for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who plays his second match since a three-month injury lay-off, with the move to his boyhood club, the Stormers, on the horizon.

“It’s been a tough week for us not making the top eight,” he said.

“We’re really disappointed, especially with the group that we have. We definitely should have qualified and we have no excuses.

“We want to finish strong because it hurts. The fans have been so supportive and we couldn’t deliver for them and the club. We know we should be better than we were.”

He said Benetton were a strong side, seen in their victory over defending champions Leinster in their last URC match.

Kolisi is joined by his front row Bok team-mates Ox Nché and Vincent Koch in the starting line-up.

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Last season’s Junior Springbok Player of the Year Jurenzo Julius partners captain André Esterhuizen in the midfield.

Replacement lock Corné Rahl is due to make his 50th international appearance for the Sharks.

Sharks:

Jaco Williams, Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, André Esterhuizen (c), Makazole Mapimpi, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Bradley Davids, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Eduan Swart, Ox Nché. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane, Hanro Jacobs, Corné Rahl, Nicholas Hatton, Ross Braude, Jean Smith, Litelihle Bester

Players not considered for selection due to injury:

Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Ethan Bester, Eben Etzebeth, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Grant Williams, Hakeem Kunene, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Le Roux Malan, Luan Giliomee, Marvin Orie, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruan Dreyer, Simphiwe Matanzima, Siya Masuku, Thomas Dyer, Trevor Nyakane, Yaw Penxe.

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