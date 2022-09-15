Bok prop Malherbe expects tough scrum battle against Pumas

Ross Roche

Springbok prop Frans Malherbe is expecting a typically tough scrum battle against Argentina when the teams front up in their Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The Boks have had mixed success in the scrums so far this season, being on top one week to being nullified the next, and they will need to be at their very best if they want to get on top the challenge of Los Pumas.

Despite the home side still getting used to the coaching style of Australian Michael Cheika, who has been in charge since March, Malherbe wasn’t expecting anything different from them.

ALSO READ: Boks to keep that winning feeling against Argentina

“It is definitely going to be a very tough battle at scrum time like it always is against them. I don’t think their scrumming culture will change under Michael Cheika, so it is going to be a tough day come scrum time and we will have to be up for it,” said Malherbe.

“Argentina is a very good rugby side and have been very successful at home. I am not sure why they are that much better at home. But they are a very passionate country and their home crowd definitely gets them going.”

Current form

Looking at the form of himself so far this season and the form of the Boks at the set piece, Malherbe acknowledged that they had done some things well, but that there was always room to improve.

“I always try to be better each week. You always try to improve on your previous performance and always try to be better than you were the week before, which is what I strive for,” explained Malherbe.

“In terms of our set piece I think there is always room for improvement and I feel other teams also put a lot of focus on it because the set piece plays such an important role in the rugby match.

“So in my opinion it is a constant part of the game that we have to get better at and be better than our opponent so that we can get the upper hand on them on the weekend.”