Van Rooyen calls on his players to ‘pull together’ one last time before returning home

The Lions have one more tour match before they can finally get back home, after the recent tragedy of the passing of team-mate Hyron Andrews.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has opened up about the difficult situation his players find themselves in following the death of their team-mate Hyron Andrews on the eve of the tyeam’s first match of three on their current European tour.

The Lions play the last of those three matches this Friday in the United Rugby Championship (URC) against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland.

Andrews, who joined the Lions this season, passed away on the Friday before their Champions Cup debut match, against La Rochelle, in France. Last weekend the Lions were back in URC action, against Edinburgh.

Van Rooyen explained that the circumstances weren’t ideal for the team, but that they had no choice but to move forward and try their best.

“Obviously, it’s difficult. Like I said last week, there’s no manual for this (dealing with a sudden death on tour). It is tough not being at home,” said Van Rooyen.

“Obviously, what we went through (just over) a week ago, it’s not getting any easier being in Scotland for two weeks, with the rain and cold and all of that.

“But unfortunately, those are the cards that have been dealt to us currently. So it’s also our responsibility to pull together and see if we can find solutions.”

Not at their best

The Lions have understandably not been at their best in their last two defeats, and particularly against in-form table topping Edinburgh they fell away badly in the second half last weekend.

They now face another big challenge against the second placed team on the URC log in Glasgow, who boast three wins and a draw so far this season, and they will need to improve to give themselves a chance, with discipline set to be a key focus point in training this week.

“It’s definitely not easier. Glasgow next for us, third week on tour, so time for us to strap up, get our energy up and see if we can get a result,” said Van Rooyen.

“We know Glasgow are a team that want to play. If your discipline isn’t good, they’re going to kick it to the corner and they’re going to maul you with 10 or 12 players. So discipline is important.”

After Friday night’s match, the Lions will return to South Africa and the players and management staff will likely receive some important time off during the November international break, before returning to training ahead of a very tough December and January period.