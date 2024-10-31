Hanekom’s versatility could seal his place in Bok squad, says White

Bulls boss White sees potential for the former Junior Springbok to make a long-term impact in the green and gold jumper.

Cameron Hanekom in action for the Bulls during a Currie Cup match. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Jake White believes loose forward Cameron Hanekom’s versatility could cement his place in the Springbok squad, and he has the ability to even play as a back.

Hanekom on Sunday earned his first Bok call-up to Rassie Erasmus’ squad to face Scotland, England, and Wales in the UK in November.

The 22-year-old was drafted into the national team after two-time World Cup-winning playmaker Damian Willemse’s groin injury while playing for the Stormers.

Long-term impact

Following Hanekom’s late call-up, Bulls boss White sees potential for the former Junior Springbok to make a long-term impact in the green and gold jumper.

“I won’t be surprised if he takes this chance, moves on, and makes it his own,” White was quoted by News24.

“He’s got an incredible work ethic; he’s always putting in extras on his days off, swimming or stretching.

“His greatest attribute is that he can play six, seven, and eight, with incredible pace and explosiveness.”

Lineout option

White highlighted Hanekom’s unique qualities that set him apart from his peers.

“The point of difference he has – other than his speed and feel – is that he can also be a lineout option. Jasper [Wiese], Marco [van Staden], and Kwagga [Smith] don’t jump as much, but Cameron can.”

He suggests Hanekom could even cover a backline position in the Bomb Squad.

“With the way Rassie coaches, he’s probably a guy who can cover the backs in a 6-2 split, like Kwagga,” he explained.

“His explosiveness and speed make him ideal for such versatility.”

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.